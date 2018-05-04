Square sees closure of second restaurant this year

An upscale restaurant located just off of Collierville’s Historic Town Square has folded.

Owner and Executive Chef Brian Thurmond announced on Monday that 148 North has closed its doors just 18 months after opening.

It is the second restaurant closure on the Square this year. Brooks Pharm2Fork closed in January one year after its launch by well-known local chef Mac Edwards.

Earlier this week, Thurmond took to social media to thank the Collierville community for its support.

“It was a pure blessing to serve you guys for the last year and a half,” he wrote. “I hope someone can make this work out here. I truly believe Collierville is ready for a fine dining restaurant. I started this journey with my feet planted and ready to take on anything, and anything is what came.

“To a crooked contractor who stole thousands to being named one of the best new restaurants of 2017,” he continued. “I am so proud of my staff and what we accomplished. There is nothing I will ever be able to say or do to repay them for the time and energy they gave to me and the restaurant. God bless, and I’ll see you again.”

The 5,000-square-foot building was renovated in 2016 for the restaurant. The historic building previously housed the town’s post office.

Serving Southern/French cuisine, 148 North included an outdoor patio with eight tables, a dining room with around 35 tables and a bar accommodating 15-20 guests.

“Main Street Collierville is saddened by the sudden closing of 148 North,” said Amanda Harris, executive director of Main Street Collierville. “Brian is a wonderful chef, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. We are excited for the new developments coming to the Square.”

In 2016, Thurmond, a veteran chef of Restaurant Iris in Memphis, noted that he chose to open 148 North near the town’s Historic Town Square because it “has thoughtfully kept the charm of old Collierville alive as buildings have been renovated.”

“I’d like to be a catalyst in the process,” he added.