Memphis Oral School in Germantown to raffle Timberlake tickets

Germantown is home to a number of unique educational opportunities including two different school districts, a number of private schools, a university and speciality schools that cater to students with learning or physical disabilities.

One of the lesser known educational treasures in the city is Memphis Oral School for the Deaf (MOSD), which has been serving families from all over the Mid-South since 1959.

In 2007, the school made its home in Germantown and is truly one of a kind in the way it educates hearing-impaired students. At MOSD, no sign language is taught or used. Children from birth to six years old are instead taught how to listen, learn and talk. MOSD is the only oral deaf education school within a 200-mile radius.

MOSD offers two program options – Sound Beginnings and MOSD Preschool. Sound Beginnings is a family-training therapy program designed for newly diagnosed infants with hearing loss. This program educates families on how to create a good listening environment at home with weekly therapy sessions focused on early language-building skills in children from birth to 3 years old.

The preschool provides daily listening and language-building opportunities in a classroom setting. With individual daily therapy with audiologist and speech pathologist, students ages 2-to-6 are equipped with the skills needed to mainstream into kindergarten with their hearing peers.

To run a program like MOSD, tuition averages to about $50,000 per child. However, the school will never turn a child away due to their financial background.

MOSD offers countless scholarship opportunities for its students. Scholarships are made possible by donor contributions.

Currently, MOSD is raffling off two tickets to the Justin Timberlake concert on May 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the FedEx Forum.

To enter the drawing, consider making a $100 donation to MOSD. The donation is 100 percent tax deductible and all proceeds benefit MOSD. If you are interested in entering the raffle, visit https://mosd.schoolauction.net/jt/give.

The winner will be drawn on Friday, May 18 at noon.