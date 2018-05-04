Houston falls to Brighton 2-1

The Houston Mustangs watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 2-1 loss to Brighton on Friday. The Cardinals took the lead on a home run in the first inning.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Brighton pitchers struck out 11, while Houston sat down 13.

Brighton got things started in the first inning with a solo homer from Dalton Rushing.

Dylan Baskin took the win for Brighton. He lasted five innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out six. Logan Rushing threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Hudson Ross took the loss for Houston. He surrendered two runs on five hits over six innings, striking out 11.

Grayson Hitt, Corey Wilson and Reid Withers each collected one hit to lead Houston.

Rushing led Brighton with two hits in three at bats.

PICTURED: Mustang second baseman Caleb Barger charges a sharply hit grounder.