Germantown ties Nashville for third lowest jobless rate in state

Collierville and Germantown recently tied four other Tennessee municipalities for the third lowest jobless rate in the state.

At 2.6 percent, the unemployment rate in both Shelby County municipalities was far below the U.S. rate of 4.1 percent during the month of March.

According to numbers released last week by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Collierville and Germantown had the lowest rates in the state behind Franklin (2.4 percent) and Brentwood (2.5 percent).

Bartlett’s rate of 2.9 percent was also among the lowest in the state. At 4.4 percent, Memphis had the highest unemployment rate among cities with a population over 25,000. However, the city’s rate is nearly 1 percent point lower than the same time in 2017.

Shelby County’s rate of 4 percent was also down from the previous year.

At 3.4 percent, Tennessee’s rate stayed the same in March and February.

March’s labor force estimates for Collierville are 25,680, with 680 residents out of work.

Germantown had an estimated work force of 20,160, with 520 residents claiming to be unemployed.

The other four municipalities that tied Collierville and Germantown were Mount Juliet, Murfreesboro, Nashville and Smyrna.