Germantown Police Reports

April 20

Crimes

• Two unlocked vehicles were rummaged through and two laptops were stolen in the 2800 block of Port Charlotte Drive at 7:23 a.m.

• Currency was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2800 block of Baytown Cove at 12:50 p.m.

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the 2900 block of Savannah Way South at 2:35 p.m.

• The victim provided money in a telephone scam. The complaint originated in the 8700 block of Gumleaf Cove at 3:08 p.m.

• The victim’s debit card information was used to make a fraudulent purchase at 1275 S. Germantown Road at 4:30 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Neshoba Road and Brierbrook Road at 9:36 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Village Shops Drive and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 1:46 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 1:55 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Avenue and Village Shops Drive at 6:50 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Pike and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 8:40 p.m.

April 21

Crimes

• An adult for was arrested for the possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in the 7900 block of Gayle Lane at 2:41 p.m.

• Clothing was stolen from a business at 9125 Poplar Ave. at 1 p.m.

• A suspect intentionally damaged the rear door to a business at 7570 Poplar Ave. at 1:53 p.m.

• The victim was placed in fear by an acquaintance’s statements. The complaint originated at 9450 Poplar Ave. at 2:06 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and S. Germantown Road at 2:18 p.m.

April 22

Crimes

• Jewelry and prescription medication were stolen from a room in the 8000 block of Walking Horse Circle at 10:16 a.m.

• A grassy area was damaged on a property in the 8000 block of Sanders Ridge Lane at 7:20 p.m.

• The victim was placed in fear by son’s statements in the 2200 block of Windy Oaks Drive at 7:22 p.m.

• An adult for was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in the 2500 block of Overlook Drive at 9:35 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at West Brierbrook Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 1:30 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Pete Mitchell Road at 6:18 p.m.

April 23

Crimes

• A contractor stole a wallet and money from a residence in the 2200 block of Wellesley Pine Cove at 8:56 a.m.

• A mailbox was damaged in the 3400 block of Forest Hill-Irene Road at 6:25 p.m.

• A gate was damaged in the 7500 block of Bavarian Drive at 7:09 p.m.

• The victim was assaulted by a boyfriend during an argument in the 1800 block of Poplar Estates Parkway at 8:24 p.m.

April 24

Crimes

• Entry was made into residence in the 1800 block of Birch Post Cove at 1:09 a.m.

• Money was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1400 block of Grove Meadow Court at 6:56 a.m.

• Electronics, sunglasses and money were stolen from unlocked vehicles in the 1500 block of Grove Meadow Court at 8:05 a.m.

• A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the 7800 block of Grove Brook Court at 10:39 a.m.

• A fence was damaged in the 1900 block of Galway Cove at 12:10 p.m.

• An acquaintance stole a fur coat from a residence in the 1800 block of Poplar Estates Parkway at 8:33 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle collided into a fire hydrant at Poplar Ave. and Village Shops Drive at 11:42 p.m.

April 25

Crimes

• A debit card was stolen and used to make fraudulent purchases. The complaint originated in the 7700 block of Poplar Ave. at 6:03 p.m.

• A wallet was stolen from a building at 7653 Poplar Pike at 9:45 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Miller Farms Road at 5 p.m.

April 26

Crimes

• The suspect used services inside a business without paying. The complaint originated at 6685 Poplar Ave. at 3:26 p.m.

• Two handguns were stolen from two unlocked vehicles in the 7100 block of Mimosa Drive at 6:20 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for assaulting a family member during an argument in the 7300 block of McVay Drive at 10:37 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 8:25 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Poplar Ave. and Randolph Place at 3:34 p.m.