Dragons dominate Kirby

The Collierville Dragons defeated Kirby 15-0 on Saturday, as two pitchers teamed up to throw a no-hitter. John Gibbs induced a fly out to get the last out of the game.

Collierville secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the fourth inning. Dragon batters contributing to the big inning included Fielding Belk, Gibbs, Alec Bouton, Evan Chatlosh and Tyler Sherman, all driving in runs in the frame.

The Dragons tallied eight runs in the fourth inning. The big inning was thanks to singles by Gibbs and Chatlosh, doubles by Belk and Sherman, and a triple by Bouton.

Jacob Burks was credited with the victory for Collierville. He allowed zero hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out four and walking zero. Gibbs threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Sherman, Marcus Bersoza, Chatlosh, Gibbs, Cannon Whitby, Bouton, Burks, Belk, and Jackson Craig each managed one hit to lead Collierville.

The Dragons stole five bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Craig led the way with two. Collierville didn’t commit a single error in the field. Bouton had the most chances in the field with five.

PICTURED: Dragon base runner Mitch Austin scrambles back safely to first base. Photo by Kevin Lewter