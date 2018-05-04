American Cancer Society hosts annual Birthday Bash

T he American Cancer Society hosted the second annual Birthday Bash Fundraising Dinner on April 26 at the Quonset in Collierville.

The event raises funds for the life-saving mission of the American Cancer Society through their Collierville Special Events program. The birthday party theme goes along with their goal to “celebrate more birthdays” each year through the organization’s survivorship efforts. The event’s program was led by M.C., John Duncan, the town’s Director of Economic Development.

The evening included dinner by Carrabba’s Italian Grill, birthday cupcakes by Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery, Minute-To-Win-It style birthday games, recognition for cancer survivors and caregivers, silent/live auction, and more. Each table was hosted by a “Birthday Bash Server,” who had sold tickets to their guests to attend.

In addition to the other festivities, all of the Birthday Bash Servers competed in two contests, including “Highest Tipped Server” & “Best Decorated Table.” Congratulations to the contest winners, Emily Pilkinton and Jennifer Joyner.

The Collierville Special Events Committee would like to thank all of the event sponsors, in-kind contributors, Birthday Bash Servers, volunteers, guests, donors, etc. for their generosity and support of the Birthday Bash! This event was made possible by all of you.

“We are beyond grateful to everyone that supported the Birthday Bash this year, including the amazing volunteers on our Collierville Special Events Committee,” said Whitney Goewey, community development manager for the American Cancer Society. “The funds raised through special events like this, help us to attack cancer from every angle. From research to education, prevention to diagnosis, and treatment to recovery, the Society provides support to everyone impacted by the disease. Because of our supporters, all of that is possible.”

For more information, please contact Whitney Goewey at whitney.goewey@cancer.org / 901.725.8624 or visit www.main.acsevents.org/BirthdayBashCollierville.