It’s time to bid: GHS-TV’s Auction is back

It’s that time of year again. Germantown High School Television’s three-hour live Auction 2018 is fast approaching. The online auction began on April 14, offering the opportunity to bid on a variety of items such as show tickets, autographed memorabilia, and much more. The live coverage finale will air on April 28 from 2-5 p.m.

This is one of the many fundraisers that Germantown High School produces throughout the year to help raise money for its Creative and Performing Arts Program.

“The auction is important not only for our students, but also it gives our community members a chance to support our students while promoting their own retail store or organization,” said Allison Long, CAPA Coordinator.

Students host and produce this three-hour live coverage, which helps them raise money for scholarships, supplies, and theatrical productions.

“I have been working on GHS-TV’s Auction for three years now, and it has been a rush every year. Working alongside my crew members to put on yet another great live coverage will be a great ending to this school year,” said Alan Toney, one of the student hosts of this year’s Auction.

In addition to the four student hosts, three alumni are returning to host. David Hershey (‘87) and Ashley Veneman (‘99) are veterans of the live Auction show, while Kenneth Ayers is a new face this year. The 2011 GHS graduate is excited to be in front of the camera raising money for the CAPA Program.

Even with all of the students’ teamwork, the live show cannot be a success without the help and support from the Auction chairman.

“A successful auction provides the support needed for a talented group of students (including my daughter) to continue their education in a remarkable arts program that is unique to Germantown High School,” said LeeAnn Christopherson. “All of the funds raised from the auction benefit these award-winning programs. I’m so proud of these hardworking kids and I’d encourage anyone to make a bid on one of our great auction items.”

You can tune in to the live coverage of Germantown High School Television’s Auction 2018 on April 28 from 2-5 p.m. on ghstv.org and Comcast Channel 19 in Memphis. If you are the highest bidder you can pick up your item Sunday, April 29 between 2-4 p.m. and April 30 between 2:30-5 p.m. at Germantown High School.