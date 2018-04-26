Thomas named Houston’s head football coach

Germantown Municipal School District announced last week that James Thomas has been named the new head coach of the Houston High School football program.

Thomas served as the interim head coach for Houston Football and has a long history with both the program and Houston High School.

“I have played and coached in the Houston Football program, at every level, for 18 years,” said Thomas.

From a student attending the school playing football, and after a college career (offensive lineman for the University of Arkansas) in the sport, Thomas returned home to teach Wellness at his high school alma mater.

Since returning, he has served in a supportive coaching role for 14 years.

Additionally, Thomas is married to Haley Thomas, another Houston High School graduate-now-teacher and Pom Team sponsor.

“You don’t get much more involved in the Houston culture than Coach Thomas and his family,” shared Houston High School Principal Kyle Cherry.

Through the Donald D. Thomas Scholarship Fund, his family annually awards a college scholarship to a Houston Football player. His family was also a financial supporter of the Houston Arts and Athletics Foundation in their successful campaign to build a turf field in 2015.

“I am probably most excited about moving on to the future and making the best better. The coaches before me have left a solid foundation that I look forward to building on,” said Thomas. “Through dedication and hard work, together we will bring the Houston Football Program to a greater success than any Mustang has ever seen.”