Seals drives in five in win over West Point

Pierre Seals wasted no opportunities at the plate on Friday, driving in five on two hits to lead the Houston Mustangs past West Point 11-4. Seals drove in runners on a home run in the fifth and another in the seventh.

The Mustangs earned the victory despite allowing West Point to score four runs in the sixth inning. West Point’s big inning was driven by singles by Jacob Mosher and Levi Allred and by Kolton Easterwood.

Houston got things started in the first inning when Shane Ptacek’s fly scored one run.

The Mustangs tallied four runs in the fifth inning. The big inning was driven by a home run from Seals and an error on a ball put in play by George Sala.

Corey Wilson pitched the Mustangs to victory. He surrendered two runs on four hits over five and a third innings, striking out seven. Matthew Reed and Trevor Thorp entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Cochran led things off on the hill for West Point. He lasted four innings, allowing two hits and six runs while striking out four. Easterwood threw three innings out of the bullpen.

Houston’s offense totaled nine hits, with Hayden Weaks, Seals and Grayson Hitt each managing multiple hits.

Easterwood led West Point with two hits in three at bats.

The Mustangs are 11-12 on the season and scheduled to travel to Ozark, Mo. this Friday where they will play Kickapoo, West Plains, Columbia Hickman and Ozark over the weekend.

Mustang second baseman Caleb Barger charges a sharply hit grounder.