Three days after beating rival Collierville 1-0 on the road the Houston Mustangs kept their winning streak alive by besting Bearden 2-1.

The win puts Houston’s record at 7-1-1 on the season, with the lone loss against Greenville (10-2) earlier this month.

The Mustangs will play at Germantown Friday night.

PICTURED: Houston’s Stefano Della Rosa puts the foot out to block a pass.