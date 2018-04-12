Houston downs Dragons one day after shutout

One day after being picked apart by Collierville to the tune of 17-0 at Bill Avant Field the Houston Mustangs flipped a switch and beat the Dragons 5-1 on the road Thursday afternoon.

Collierville catcher Riley Davis put on a show Wednesday, going 4-4 with four RBIs, including a double and home run. Evan Chatlosh, Carson Rees, Mitch Austin and Jared Shelton had a pair of hits. Starting pitcher Peyton Calitri was also dominate, allowing just one hit and striking out eight.

However, the Mustangs flipped the script the next day. Senior pitcher Corey Wilson allowed only a single run in the game and the Mustangs improved to 10-11 on the season. Wilson struck out six batters in the game and only allowed three hits.

Matthew Reed threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.

The Mustangs were sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. George Sala made the most plays with eight.

Riley Davis scored the Dragon’s only run in the sixth inning.

On offense, Houston scored three runs in the third inning and another in the fourth.

Sophomore Grayson Hitt, who began the season on the junior varsity squad, scored two runs for the Mustangs.

Sophomores Riley Hawthorne, Eliezer Bueno, junior Hayden Weaks each had one run apiece.