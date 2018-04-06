Parking lot expansion planned for Saddle Creek

With a steady stream of new businesses opening and a slate of new tenants scheduled this year, Germantown’s Saddle Creek is due for some parking enhancements.

On Tuesday, the city’s Planning Commission was scheduled to review the site plan for a new parking deck at the southwest corner of Poplar Ave. and West Street, referred to as Saddle Creek South.

A 50-space parking lot expansion has been proposed for the site adjacent to the dead-end portion of McVay Road.

The new 2-acre parking deck would be for the exclusive use of employees and for valet parking. Traffic on the deck would be one-way to “reduce the likelihood of a conflict arising between vehicles backing out of the spaces and those that will be traveling through the drive aisle.”

The Shops of Saddle Creek is the first shopping center in the country to be developed as a lifestyle center, which is a mixed-used commercial development that combines the traditional retail functions of a shopping mall with leisure amenities oriented toward upscale consumers.

More than 70 percent of the tenants are unique to the Mid-South, with Athleta, Brahmin and Everything But Water scheduled to open this year.

Rise Biscuits, Donuts & Righteous Chicken opened on the south side of Saddle Creek in March.

The Shops of Saddle Creek is two separate centers that straddle Poplar Ave. – Saddle Creek North and Saddle Creek South.

The shopping center was originally approved by the city in 1987.