Germantown Police Reports

March 23

Crimes

• A vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 1800 block of Allenby Road at 9:23 a.m.

• Two suspects stole cell phones from a business at 7564 Poplar Ave. at 12:31 p.m.

• An employee was arrested for stealing merchandise from a business at 9235 Poplar Ave. at 1:39 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Miller Farms Road and Deep Valley Drive at 8:01 p.m.

• A rock was thrown at a vehicle causing damage at Poplar Pike and Southern Ave. at 11:32 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Poplar Ave. at 12:25 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Plantation Way Lane and Johnson Road at 4:05 p.m.

March 24

Crimes

• A husband and wife were allegedly involved in a physical altercation in the 1900 block of Walworth Court at 11:19 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at 7670 Poplar Ave. at 12:43 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at West Street and W.Farmington Blvd. at 1:06 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Farmington Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 3:10 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Farmington Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 10:27 p.m.

March 25

Crimes

• A light fixture was damaged at a business at 1400 S. Germantown Road at 4:42 a.m.

• Electronics, medication and currency were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 8500 block of Woodlane Drive at 7:05 a.m.

• A husband and wife were allegedly involved in a physical altercation at 1920 Exeter Road at 1:54 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for assaulting a family member at 2095 Merchants Row at 2:49 p.m.

• An acquaintance stole property from a residence in the 8100 block of Pine Creek East at 4:04 p.m.

• A juvenile was arrested for intentionally damaging the grass on property located in the 1400 block of Brookside Drive at 4:11 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for physically assaulting his sister during an argument in the 2900 block of Woffington Lane at 6:23 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a ditch at Hacks Cross Road and Poplar Pike at 12:26 a.m.

March 26

Crimes

• Jewelry was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3000 block of Steeplegate Drive at 9:31 a.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Wolf River Blvd. and Riverdale Road at 10:22 a.m.

• The victim was placed in fear due to threatening statements made by an acquaintance. The complaint originated in the 2000 block of West Street at 1:16 p.m.

• Construction equipment was stolen from a building in the 3600 block of Forest Hill-Irene Road at 3:14 p.m.

• The victim’s debit card information was used to make fraudulent withdrawals at 9245 Poplar Ave. at 4:36 p.m.

Crashes

• Two buses collided at Wolf River Blvd. and Enclave Green Lane at 2:59 p.m.

March 27

Crimes

• The victim reported receiving harassing phone calls from an acquaintance. The complaint originated in the 2800 block of Leesburg Drive at 8:28 a.m.

• The victim’s cell phone was stolen by an ex-boyfriend at 7705 Poplar Ave. at 9:15 a.m.

• A vehicle was stolen in the 1700 block of Allenby Green at 10:43 a.m.

• A suspect spray painted graffiti at a business located at 2083 S. Germantown Road at 2:07 p.m.

• The victim’s stolen credit card information was used to make a fraudulent purchase at 2055 Exeter Road at 2:30 p.m.

• Merchandise was stolen from a business at 1991 Exeter Road at 3:11 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Parkway at 11:01 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at 2120 Queens Court at 4:04 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a parked car at 1925 Farmington Blvd. at 6:18 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Parkway at 6:25 p.m.

March 28

Crimes

• Currency was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1300 block of Tuscany Way at 6:25 a.m.

• Currency was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1500 block of Tuscany Way at 8:26 a.m.

• A suspect stole merchandise from a business at 7515 Poplar Ave. at 3:27 p.m.

• A victim reported being scammed into wiring money. The complaint originated in the 7800 block of Cloverbrook Lane at 5:46 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for stealing merchandise from a business at 9125 Poplar Ave. at 8:13 p.m.

• Currency was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 8800 block of Three Chimneys Drive at 10:07 p.m

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 3:41 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 5:56 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Forest Hill-Irene Road and Village Shops Drive at 6:20 p.m.

March 29

Crimes

• The victim’s jewelry was stolen at 3179 Professional Plaza at 7:10 a.m.

• The victim’s bank account information was used to wire money. The complaint originated from the 9200 block of L’Anguille Lane at 2 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in the 9600 block of Drayton Hall at 9:17 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Wolf River Blvd. and Enclave Green Lane at 4 p.m.