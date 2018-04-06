City Active With Eggcellent Events



Germantown was bustling with ‘eggcellent’ Easter events last week. Children enjoyed the city’s After-Dark Easter Egg Hunt at the Cameron Brown Baseball Fields. Eggs were filled with candy and prizes were awarded. Children from infants to 8 years old participated in the Easter Eggstravaganza at Cameron Brown Park. Little ones enjoyed a free petting zoo, moon bounces and age-divided egg hunts with prizes. They also had their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny and found candy-filled eggs.