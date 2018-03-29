New tenant at expected Trader Joe’s site requests façade changes

Changes are being discussed for the batch of buildings that will eventually flank the Germantown Trader Joe’s.

The city’s Design Review Commission was scheduled to discuss façade modifications to the Germantown Collection shopping center Tuesday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The old Kroger site at 2130 Exeter Road is expected to house a Trader Joe’s and two other retail stores that have not yet been announced. Renderings indicate signage for the Trader Joe’s on the north side of the site.

The tenant seeking façade changes will be in the middle building, just south of Trader Joe’s.

A $750,000 building permit application was filed in January to construct the grocery chain in Germantown.

Wicker Park Capital Management purchased the property for $8.1 million last December. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen then approved a development contract for Wicker Park, d.b.a. 2130 Exeter Holdings LLC.

The site was originally approved by the Planning Commission as Farmington Shopping Center in 1986.

The name of the development was then changed to Germantown Collection.

The Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance for the Germantown Collection shopping center to allow a reduction of the required parking spaces in 2005.

The property was rezoned from the Shopping Center District to Urban Center District as part of the Germantown Smart Growth Plan in 2007.

The request is for a partial exterior façade change to accommodate a proposed tenant locating in the center space of the west facing section of the shopping center and adjacent to the south side of the new anchor store on the northeast side of the center.

The plan proposes an overall change to the exterior appearance of the storefront that consists of a combination of new brick color and painted white metal panels, painted white canopies, siding, white precast trim and metal trim-out window system.

No lighting is being reviewed as part of the proposal. The proposed storefront changes have been approved by the property owners and property management agent.