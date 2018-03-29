Mustangs bounce back over weekend

The Houston varsity baseball team fell 5-4 to MUS on Friday at Collierville. The Mustangs had the bases loaded in the seventh inning but were unable to get the runs they needed. Houston went on to win its next two games against Jonesboro and Highland Park over the weekend by a combined 17-2. The Mustangs are now 7-5 on the season and scheduled to play Helena in Hoover, Ala. this Friday. They are scheduled to host a doubleheader on April 4 against Germantown and Collierville. PICTURED: Mustang catcher George Sala is unable to tag MUS runner John Bolton as he crosses home plate.