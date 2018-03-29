Germantown bells to ring for Dr. King

Church and city bells within Germantown will chime 39 times just after 6 p.m. next Wednesday in honor of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The tribute was approved Monday night by the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen. King was fatally shot at 6:01 p.m. on April 4, 1968 while standing on a second story balcony at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. He was 39 years old.

Germantown’s Council of Faith, which consists of more than 30 area pastors, has committed to encouraging all area churches with bells to participate in the tribute.

Germantown’s bell will also ring at City Hall.

City Administrator Patrick Lawton read a resolution on Monday night stating that King “devoted his life to advancing equality, social justice and opportunity for all, and challenged all Americans to participate in the never ending work of building a more perfect union.”

“Be it resolved,” he continued, “that the city of Germantown does proclaim that one this 50th anniversary of his assassination, let us reflect on his words and vision, ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,” and consider what each of us can do today to keep his dream alive.”