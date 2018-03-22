Owens named Citizen of the Year

Margaret Owens has been named the 2017 Citizen of the Year by the Germantown Lions Club, which honored the longtime volunteer Monday night during the group’s annual banquet at the Great Hall and Conference Center.

The Lions Club has been awarding the Citizen of the Year since 1980. At the beginning of each calendar year, the civic club begins its search for members of the community to nominate for this award. The process begins by reaching out to Lions Club members who live in the community, as well as other past recipients for suggestions for nominations. After all the nominations are collected, Lions Club members cast a vote and approve the winner.

Owens has served the Germantown community for more than 40 years through countless hours of volunteer work.

She has served on various commissions in the city over the years, including the Public Safety Education Commission, the Senior Citizens Advisory Commission and the Neighborhood Preservation Commission.

Owens has been a longtime volunteer with the Safety City program and the Germantown Charity Horse Show. She is a Citizens Police Academy graduate and a CERT course graduate. She is a proud member of the Germantown Presbyterian Church and active volunteer within her fellowship. She formerly served as a PTA member and volunteer. She is a longtime resident, member and volunteer for the Poplar Estates Homeowners Association.

She is a 2004 Leadership Germantown graduate, serves on the Leadership Germantown Board, an active member of the Leadership Germantown Alumni Association and winner of the prestigious Jim Roberts Award. She has also received the Germantown Hometown Hero Award, as well as the Jo Reed Award.

Owens is the embodiment of volunteerism, which is why it was only fitting that she was selected as the 2017 Citizen of the Year.

The Germantown Lions Club is a civic organization that was chartered in 1972 to help with the purchase of eyeglasses and the payment of optometry examinations for those who could not afford these services. Lions Club members live by the motto, “We Serve.”