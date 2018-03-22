New high school facilities for athletics, fine arts gets OK from board

The Germantown Municipal School District has agreed to spend $1 million for a future athletics facility and fine arts building at Houston High School.

The Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to make annual payments of $200,000 for five years in order to fund the facilities as long as the city of Germantown and a private donor agree to partner with the district and match funds.

The school district’s money would be split between the facilities, with $300,000 going toward the fine arts facility and $700,000 allotted to the athletic field house.

School Board Member Amy Eoff called the partnership the “first step into a broader opportunity for the community to become involved in making the school district all that it can be.”

“I see this as the beginning to what will be the future model to a lot of the upgrades to our district,” said Eoff. “We inherited schools that need a lot of work. For us to provide the ‘extras’ for our students…we’ll need partnerships such as this in order to achieve that kind of excellence.”

Despite the partnership, Superintendent Jason Manuel said the school district would have final say on aspects of design, architecture, etc.

In related news:

Germantown parents can now use a mobile application to track their child’s school bus.

The Germantown Municipal School District unveiled the Durham Bus Tracker App earlier this week. The free service allows parents to monitor the progress of buses en route to and from school.

“So,” said Superintendent Jason Manuel, “there is no more wondering where your bus is as it is coming in the morning or dropping your children off in the afternoon. You can track your bus in real time.”

Manuel went on to call the app “secure” and “functional.”

Parents will need their children’s “Skyward” identification to download the app from Apple App Store, Google Play Store or view it on a Web browser.

For more information, email mason.grace@gmsdk12.org.