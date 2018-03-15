Lady Mustangs fall to Riverdale in championship game

Houston senior Kelsey Trice secures the second place trophy while watching Riverdale receive the gold ball. Photo by Kevin Lewter

The Houston Lady Mustangs had a one-point lead for nearly three minutes against the reigning state champion Riverdale Lady Warriors Saturday in the Div. 1-AAA championship game.

Down 7-5 early in Saturday’s game in Murfreesboro, Houston junior guard Madison Griggs nailed a three-point shot to give the Mustangs the brief lead. However, Houston would spend the rest of the game trying to catch up to Riverdale, which ultimately won 77-50 on its way to the school’s third consecutive state championship.

The Lady Warriors had a 24-point average margin of victory in the tournament.

Houston came into the game with a 28-6 record after beating previously undefeated Bradley Central 52-49.

Riverdale forced 10 turnovers on six steals and had 18 points off turnovers in the first half. The Mustangs had just three. Riverdale also controlled the boards with a 34-25 advantage.

Junior Jayla Hemingway paced the Lady Mustangs with 18 points. Destinee Wells chipped in 10 points and Griggs added 9.

All five of Houston’s starters will return next year.