Board votes to rezone land near future school on second reading

Nearly 33 acres of land near the site of the city’s future elementary school could be changed to residential zoning.

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 3-2 Monday night to approve Ordinance 2018-5, which would rezone land at Forest Hill-Irene Road and Winding Oak Way from neighborhood commercial and residential estate classifications to residential.

The vote was made after several residents spoke against efforts to rezone. Many of the residents worried that a residential zone would diminish lot sizes and increase density within the neighborhood.

Aldermen John Barzizza and Dean Massey voted against the rezoning on second reading. Third and final reading will be held on March 26.

The majority of the property is currently vacant. According to Economic and Community Development Director Cameron Ross, rezoning the property was proposed “in order to allow for more variety of single-family lot types.”

The city’s municipal code states that changes in zoning districts are permitted “whenever the public necessity, convenience, general welfare or good zoning practice justify such action.”

“The area surrounding the subject property is being transformed by the development of the recently approved public elementary school, which borders this site to the south,” Ross said.