Lady Mustangs beat Mount Juliet in state tourney

The Houston Lady Mustangs continued their dominant winning streak Wednesday by beating Mount Juliet 70-54 in the Div. 1-AAA State Tournament quarterfinals in Murfreesboro.

Junior Jayla Hemingway had 26 points and 7 rebounds and Destinee Wells chipped in 17 points.

Houston is 27-5 on the season and hasn’t lost a game in 2018.

The Lady Mustangs will play Bradley Central at 11:30 a.m. on Friday in the semifinals. Bradley Central, which blew out Daniel Boone 56-27 in the quarterfinals, is a perfect 33-0 this season.