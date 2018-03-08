Categorized | News

Lady Mustangs beat Mount Juliet in state tourney

March 8, 2018.

Houstons Destinee Wells slides by Ridgeways Elizabeth Dixon for the contested layup

Houstons Jayla Hemmingway driving hard to the basket with White Stations Taylor Robinson in her way

The Houston Lady Mustangs continued their dominant winning streak Wednesday by beating Mount Juliet 70-54 in the Div. 1-AAA State Tournament quarterfinals in Murfreesboro.

Junior Jayla Hemingway had 26 points and 7 rebounds and Destinee Wells chipped in 17 points.

Houston is 27-5 on the season and hasn’t lost a game in 2018.

The Lady Mustangs will play Bradley Central at 11:30 a.m. on Friday in the semifinals. Bradley Central, which blew out Daniel Boone 56-27 in the quarterfinals, is a perfect 33-0 this season.