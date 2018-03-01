Lady Mustangs come back to beat Central in semifinals

Playoff basketball is typically when stars shine the brightest and Houston standout junior Jayla Hemingway was no exception Monday night.

The 5-foot-10 combo guard helped right the ship for the struggling Lady Mustangs by scoring 34 points in a close 67-64 win over Memphis Central in the semifinal round of the Region 8-AAA tournament at Whitehaven.

Houston, which hasn’t lost a game since 2017, found itself in the unfamiliar position of being down 37-30 at halftime against the Lady Warriors.

However, Hemingway took the reigns in the second half and led Houston’s 37-27 charge over the final two quarters of action.

Hemingway, who had 24 points in a 73-52 win over White Station in the tournament quarterfinals on Saturday, had a game high 18 rebounds and shot an efficient 63 percent from the field Monday night. She was also 12-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Fellow junior Destinee Wells chipped in 11 points and Madison Griggs added 9 points, all of which came from behind the three-point line.

Houston was scheduled to play Southwind Wednesday night in the championship game. The Lady Mustangs have dominated the Lady Jaguars (21-10) this season, last beating them 75-60 on Feb. 20 in the Dist. 15-AAA championship game. Houston also won both regular season games against Southwind, which beat Ridgeway 83-76 on Monday night to advance to the regional championship game.

Houston is currently ranked No. 5 in the state with a 24-5 record.