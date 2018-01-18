Do you want to build a snowman?

With Germantown Municipal Schools closed for the day due to inclement weather, area children took to the outdoors last Friday to sled, toss snowballs, make snow angels and sculpt snowmen (and other creatures).

To encourage the outdoor activity, the Germantown Parks and Recreation held a one-day Snow Man Contest to celebrate the first snow of the new year.

Two winners were awarded $50 gift cards. The first award was given for the tallest snowman with the second going to the most creative snowman.

The winners were:



• Sophia Dickerson, who sculpted and dyed a caterpillar snowman.

• Sophie Henager, who built an upside down snowman before posing next to it while doing a headstand.

Also pictured is Chrissy Song, who built an Olaf snowman from the movie Frozen.