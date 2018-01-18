Germantown Police Reports

January 5

Crimes

• Money was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 9500 block of Fox Hill Circle North at 8:56 a.m.

• Tires were punctured on the 1800 block of Boulinwood Lane at 1:50 p.m.

• A family member used the victim’s bank account information to make fraudulent purchases. The complaint originated from the 1600 block of Brookside Drive at 4:36 p.m.

A mother and daughter were involved in a physical altercation during an argument in the 9100 block of Grovelawn Cove East at 9:17 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Farmoor Road and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 8:43 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and North Street at 1:26 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a parked car at Allenby Road and Allenby Lakes Drive at 2:43 p.m.

January 6

Crimes

• Vegetation on the property was damaged on the 2700 block of S. Germantown Road at 12:55 p.m.

• A suspect stole clothing from the business at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 4:10 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Hacks Cross Road and Poplar Pike at 6:38 p.m.

January 7

Crimes

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 1:01 a.m.

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Poplar Ave. and Oakleigh Lane at 1:45 a.m.

• An adult male was arrested for stealing items from an unlocked vehicle on the 1300 block of Winterberry Cove at 3 a.m.

• A suitcase was stolen from a front porch on the 1800 block of Elmhurst Drive at 2 p.m.

• An attempted forced entry into a residence was made on the 7000 block of Corsica Drive at 3:40 p.m.

• A vehicle window was shattered at 9485 Crestwyn Hills Drive at 5:37 p.m.

January 8

Crimes

• A family member stole the victim’s car on the 8100 block of Dogwood Grove Drive at 8:41 a.m.

• A rifle and hunting equipment were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 9300 block of Williams Glen Cove at 9:44 a.m.

• The victim’s credit card information was used to make fraudulent purchases in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 3100 block of Saddlegait Cove at 11:38 a.m.

• Family members were involved in a physical altercation on the 6500 block of Poplar Woods Circle South at 11:50 a.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at North Street and West Street at 7:10 a.m.

• A vehicle struck a curb and a light pole at Brierbrook Road and S. Germantown Road at 9:52 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and West Farmington Blvd. at 10:46 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Dogwood Road at 12:29 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Neshoba Road and Riverdale Road at 5:59 p.m.

January 9

Crimes

• Sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1500 block of Miller Farms Road at 6:46 a.m.

• Two unlocked vehicles were entered and items were stolen on the 7500 block of Woodbend Cove at 7:21 a.m.

• Two unlocked vehicles were rummaged through on the 7400 block of Stonegate Cove at 7:43 a.m.

• Three unlocked vehicles were entered and a pistol was stolen on the 1400 block of Hollow Fork Cove at 7:59 a.m.

• Sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1500 block of Miller Farms Road at 8:14 a.m.

• Two unlocked vehicles were entered and a wallet and change were stolen on the 1400 block of Stonegate Pass at 9:06 a.m.

• Three vehicles were rummaged through on the 7400 block of Stone Mill Cove at 1:43 p.m.

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through on the 1400 block of Stonegate Pass at 1:43 p.m.

• An unlocked vehicle was entered and electronics were stolen on the 1500 block of Miller Farms Road at 2:44 p.m.

• A forced entry was made into a vehicle and the stereo and accessories were stolen on the 1300 block of Wolf Park Drive at 3:10 p.m.

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through on the 7500 block of Woodbend Cove at 4:13 p.m.

• A female victim reported being stalked by an acquaintance. The complaint originated in the 9400 block of Dogwood Creek Cove at 5:02 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a cable box and a utility pole at Forest Hill-Irene Road and Yokefellow Circle at 11:41 a.m.

January 10

Crimes

• Assorted electronics and an unlocked vehicle were stolen on the 2800 block of Mallard Lane at 7:51 a.m.

• A victim suspects a former employee used an online service to fraudulently transfer funds. The complaint originated at 7512 Corporate Center Drive at 11:53 a.m.

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through on the 7400 block of Mill Run at 2:32 p.m.

Crashes

• Three vehicles collided causing possible injuries at S. Germantown Road and Wolf Trail Cove at 8:43 a.m.

January 11

Crimes

• An unlocked vehicle was stolen on the 8000 block of Cape Charles Cove at 7:16 a.m.

• A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 2800 block of Leesburg Drive at 7:30 a.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Pete Mitchell Road and Poplar Ave. at 12 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Farmington Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 6:55 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Farmington Blvd. and Sonning Drive at 10:42 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Exeter Road and Poplar Ave. at 3:45 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Boulevard and Brierbrook Road at 4:55 p.m.

• Three vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf Trail Cove at 5:55 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a brick post at Poplar Ave. and S. Germantown Road at 6:10 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Poplar Woods Circle at 6:54 p.m.