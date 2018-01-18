Briarcrest appoints former MLB player as associate coach

Briarcrest Christian School has announced the appointment of Chad Harville as the Associate Head Coach of the High School baseball program.

Harville began his career in baseball playing for the University of Memphis before being selected by the Oakland Athletics in the second round of the MLB draft in 1997.

In 1999, he made his Major League Baseball debut against the Texas Rangers. Chad also played for the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, & Arizona Diamondbacks. He would go on to have an 11-year professional career.

“I am ecstatic that Chad will be joining our coaching staff at Briarcrest,” said Head Coach Craig Hopkins. “Chad brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will allow us to keep developing our players and enabling them to play at the next level. Most importantly, we are excited for our student athletes to be mentored by a coach who will have a positive spiritual influence on each of them,” Hopkins added.

He is married to his wife, Wendi and they have two children – daughter, Reese, and son, Ryder.