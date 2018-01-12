Germantown Police Reports

December 29

Crimes

• An adult was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend. The complaint originated on the 1900 block of Eversholt Drive at 12:48 a.m.

• Four unlocked vehicles were rummaged through on the 2200 block of Howard Road at 4:03 a.m.

• A business reported that employees had been stealing merchandise. The complaint originated at 9125 Poplar Ave. at 5:38 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at Devonshire Way and Nottingham Hill Drive at 8:12 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and West Farmington Blvd. at 10:29 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Neshoba Road and Exeter Road at 6:15 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a pole causing injuries at Forest Hill-Irene Road and Metcalf Drive at 10:30 p.m.

December 30

Crimes

• Two suspects stole merchandise at 7790 Wolf River Blvd. at 1:25 p.m.

• A utility trailer was stolen from the yard of a residence on the 3600 block of Green Forest Cove at 2:25 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the unlawful possession a firearm during a traffic stop at Poplar Ave. and Riverdale Road at 5:50 p.m.

• A suspect stole money from a victim at 9067 Poplar Ave. at 6:59 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Poplar Pike an Moore Road at 11:16 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a utility pole at 8800 Wolf River Blvd. at 7:34 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Dogwood Road and Birchton Lane at 12:40 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 7691 Dogwood Road at 12:50 p.m.

December 31

Crimes

• A work light was stolen from a residence under construction on the 3100 block of Chapel Woods Cove at 4:36 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 10:21 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at S. Germantown Road and North Street at 10:26 p.m.

• Family members were involved in a physical altercation. The complaint originated on the 7900 block of Neshoba Road at 11:55 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck trees at C.D. Smith and Winners Circle at 12:02 a.m.

January 1

Crimes

• A victim reported that his vehicle’s tire was intentionally damaged. The complaint originated on the 3600 block of Green Forest Cove at 3:08 a.m.

• The victim’s phone was allegedly damaged by her ex-boyfriend. The complaint originated at 7750 Wolf River Blvd. at 8:53 a.m.

• Employees at a business reported receiving harassing phone calls. The complaint originated at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 12:04 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for providing a false identity during a traffic stop at Farmington Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 4:01 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of controlled substances during a traffic stop at Bryn Mawr Circle and Great Oaks Road at 8:55 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at 9235 Poplar Ave. at 2:45 p.m.

January 2

Crimes

• A stolen vehicle was recovered in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated at 9423 Poplar Ave. at 3:08 a.m.

• The victim’s bank account information was used to make fraudulent purchases. The complaint originated on the 8900 block of Claiborne Farms Drive at 12:20 p.m.

• The victim’s purse was allegedly stolen by an acquaintance on the 3600 block of Green Forest Cove at 2:22 p.m.

• The victim’s credit card information was used to make a fraudulent purchase at 7616 Poplar Ave. at 2:22 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of drug paraphernalia on the 2800 block of Forest Hill Irene Road at 3:36 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for stealing merchandise at 9125 Poplar Ave. at 8:28 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Miller Farms Road at 12:49 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a mailbox at Forest Hill-Irene Road and Belle Fleurs Cove at 3:37 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided on West Street at Saddle Creek at 3:56 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and West Street at 4:06 p.m.

January 3

Crimes

• An adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop on the 7500 block of Poplar Ave. at 2:40 a.m.

• A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 7400 block of Harding Cove at 4:36 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Poplar Pike at 9:00 p.m.

January 4

Crimes

• The victim’s 2017 Jaguar was stolen and later recovered in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated on the 7800 block of Cross Village Drive at 8:53 a.m.

• Two handguns were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 2200 block of Johnson Road at 11:42 a.m.

• The victims reported receiving repetitious and annoying phone calls on the 8900 block of Armadale Drive at 12:07 p.m.

• The victim’s unlocked vehicle was rummaged through it on the 7600 block of River Bend Drive at 12:18 p.m.

• The victim’s credit card information was used to make a fraudulent purchase. The complaint originated on the 7600 block of Stout Road at 2:05 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Riverdale Road and Corsica Drive at 12:15 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing injuries at Poplar Ave. and West Street at 1:10 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Poplar Pike at 2:52 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Farmington Blvd. and Allenby Road at 3:24 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Brierbrook Road and S. Germantown Road at 4:07 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 4:15 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Farmoor Road and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 8:43 p.m.