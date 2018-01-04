Germantown Police Reports

December 22

Crimes

• The victim’s vehicle was entered and the stereo was stolen at 7691 Poplar Ave. at 3:16 a.m.

• Electronics and jewelry were stolen from a residence on the 7400 block of Bavarian Drive at 6:43 p.m.

• A restroom door was damaged by an unknown person at 9777 Wolf River Blvd. at 7:17 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a pedestrian causing injury at Neshoba Road and Teddington Drive at 6:50 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Oak Hill Road at 11:27 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 7700 Farmington Blvd. at 1:06 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a sign at Farmington Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 1:40 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and Johnson Road at 4:55 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at West Farmington Blvd. and Poplar Ave. at 5:01 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Spring Hollow Lane and Spring Loop Drive at 7:10 p.m.

December 23

Crimes

• A delivered packaged was stolen from a front porch on the 7200 block of Deep Valley Drive at 3:2 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of a controlled substance on the 8900 block of Acorn Landing Drive at 3:30 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. ad Kirby Parkway at 12:58 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 2000 West Street at 1:05 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a concrete pole at 7640 Poplar Ave. at 10:55 p.m.

December 24

Crimes

• The victim’s vehicle was entered and a handgun was stolen at 1249 S. Germantown Road at 8:37 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of a controlled substance at Grove Park Cove and Johnson Road at 8:41 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a parked vehicle at 9235 Village Shops Drive at 10:25 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Village Shops Drive and Poplar Ave. at 1:49 p.m.

December 26

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Cross Village Drive and Pangbourne Cove at 1:06 p.m.

December 27

Crimes

• Forced entry was made into a business and cigarettes were stolen. The complaint originated at 1300 S. Germantown Road at 5:22 a.m.

• The victim’s yard decorations were damaged on the 7500 block of Parker Circle at 9:34 a.m.

• The victim’s credit card information was used to make a fraudulent purchase at 9095 Poplar Ave. at 12:55 p.m.

• The victim reported that someone intentionally damaged the paint on her vehicle. The complaint originated at 7691 Poplar Ave. at 5:19 p.m.

December 28

Crimes

• A juvenile was arrested for the possession of marijuana at Poplar Ave. and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 1:44 a.m.

• The victim suspects a co-worker of stealing their driver license at 7515 Poplar Ave. at 10:58 a.m.

• The victim received a counterfeit check for an online transaction. The complaint originated on the 2200 block of Dogwood Meadow Cove at 1:38 p.m.

• The victim’s iPhone was stolen at 1925 Exeter Road at 4:30 p.m.

• A husband and wife were involved in a physical altercation on the 2500 block of Lutonwood Cove at 7:08 p.m.

• An adult male was arrested for assaulted family members on the 7400 block of Poplar Ave. at 9:32 p.m.

• A 2006 BMW was stolen from the 9000 block of Telluride Cove at 11:01 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Randolph Place at 11:06 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Poplar Estates Parkway at 2:11 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Pike and Fountainside Drive at 3:22 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 1930 S. Germantown Road at 3:52 p.m.