Lady Mustangs keep rolling

By Jeff Pearson

Special to The Times

The Houston Lady Mustangs continue their winning season after a 49-40 win over the Hall Warriors, from Little Rock, Ark., in the Bartlett Invitational.

The Mustangs got out to an early 5-0 lead and never looked back. Offense is not a problem for this team as they have a lot of scorers and run a very up-tempo offense.

The leading scorers for the game were juniors Madison Griggs (19), Jayla Hemingway (10) and Destinee Wells (9).

Madison Griggs hit five threes for the mustangs. She is one of the team’s best three-point shooters, with a 46-percent average from behind the arc this season.

Griggs also had eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, a block and no turnovers in the game.



The team they had 14 offensive rebounds and 15 assists.

Defense was something that Coach Ben Moore emphasized to his team from the bench the whole game. They responded well to what their coach was asking and had a nice defensive game.

As a team, they had 23 defensive rebounds and 10 steals. The Mustangs had two blocks, one from sophomore Tatiana Gary, and one from junior Madison Griggs.

Freshman Kennedy Trice was also active on defense, getting a team high three steals.

The leading rebounders for the game were Griggs (8), Wells (6) and Melisa Carter (6).

Hall was never out of this game as they outscored Houston 23-14 in the second half. However, it was just too little too late as the Mustangs were able to keep the lead and win the game.

The Lady Mustangs will look to continue their 3-game winning streak Dec. 27, against Collins Hill from Suwanee, Ga. in the State Farm Classic at Riverdale High.