Germantown’s Little Buddy

Germantown’s own Elf on the Shelf has been popping up all over the city since Thanksgiving. So far, Buddy the Elf has been seen promoting the Germantown Beautification Commission’s Holiday Light Contest, which runs through Dec. 12, publicizing the city’s Youth Education Pond and getting to know city landmarks like the famous True Blue statue (pictured). Buddy the Elf will be leading the countdown of the 25 days leading up to Christmas. He will continue to promote various city events and departments.

