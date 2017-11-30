Germantown football team honored for exceptional season

The Germantown Red Devils were honored Monday night by the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen for their 2017 football season.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo proclaimed Nov. 27 “Germantown High School Football Team Day” and honored Head Coach Chris Smith and several players at the beginning of the city’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Germantown went 10-0 in the regular season, beating defending 6A State Champion Whitehaven in its final game of the season. They finished No. 4 in the AP 6A state football poll and were the 6A Region 8 Champions.

Palazzolo noted that the team had 492 points, more than 4,500 yards of total offense and scored 70 touchdowns in 11 games. The defense gave up only 156 points and had 107 tackles for a loss. They created 40 turnovers and had 26 sacks.

The team boasted a record 15 All-Region players and Smith was named Coach of the Year. Senior standout Jaylin Williams, who has signed a Letter of Intent with Indiana University, was named the Offensive Player of the Year in Region 8. He was also a Mr. Football Finalist.

With a 4.3 grade-point average, quarterback Ethan Payne was named ABC Channel 24’s Scholar Athlete of the Week earlier this season.

Currently, six Germantown players have college scholarship offers.

Two players have commitments to D-1 college programs, including Max Martini to the University of Toledo. Martini, Williams and Ted Lyons were also recently named to East vs. West AutoZone All-Star Game.

“We take great pride in honoring the Germantown High School Red Devils football team,” Palazzolo said.