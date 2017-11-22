Several local athletes selected to East-West Football All-Star Classic

The 2017 Toyota East-West Football All-Star Classic will be held in Clarksville, Tennessee at Austin Peay State University’s Fortera Stadium on Dec. 8. The All-Star Classic is organized by the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association (TACA) and is made up of the state’s top 88 senior football players who are selected from more than 400 nominations.

Students from Cordova and Germantown were recently selected to participate in the annual game.

HEAD COACH: Matt Williams (Smyrna).

ASSISTANT COACHES: OC – Greg Ryan (Greenback); DC – Jeremy Jenkins (Daniel Boone); Jason Dobbs (Moore Co.); Charles Fant (Notre Dame); Wes Jones (Hardin Valley Academy); Sean Loftis (Jackson Co.); Mark Williams (Gallatin).

West all-stars are:

Ath. Tillman McRae 6-2 190 Haywood Steve Hookfin

QB John Bachus 6-2 205 Giles Co. David O’Connor UT-Martin

QB Drew Martin 6-2 200 B.G.A. Roc Batten

RB Jeremy Banks 6-2 210 Cordova Anthony Jones Jr.

RB Darius James 5-11 195 Fairview Chris Hughes

RB Anthony Hughes 6-1 200 Hendersonville Bruce Hatfield

RB Dontae Smith 5-10 180 Spring Hill Jay Emmons Georgia Tech

WR Michael Archie 6-2 175 Brentwood Academy Cody White

WR Gus Antoine Jr. 5-8 160 Clarksville NE Chad Watson

WR Kenyon Garlington 5-9 170 Brentwood Academy Cody White

WR Jacolby Hewitt 6-2 195 Cordova Anthony Jones Jr. Indiana

WR Jared McCray 6-1 185 Cane Ridge Eddie Woods

WR Jimmyrious Parker 5-8 160 Pearl Cohn Tony Brunetti

TE Ryan Miller 6-2 205 U.S.J. Michael Stroup

OT Max Martini 6-6 275 Germantown Chris Smith

OT Dave Roberts 6-3 310 Marshall Co. Thomas Osteen

OT Joe More 6-5 275 C.P.A. Ingle Martin Navy

OG Trey Smith 6-2 315 Hillsboro Maurice Fitzgerald

OG Jerome Carvin 6-5 325 Cordova Anthony Jones Jr.

OG Joseph Pegues 6-5 345 Whitehaven Rodney Saulsberry

C Dalton Bennett 6-0 245 Columbia Academy Charlie Lansdell

C Jordan McCoy 6-1 256 Brentwood Academy Cody White

S Seth Carlisle 6-1 205 Macon Co. Nathan Wilson

S Curtis Lake 6-0 170 Adamsville Brandon Gray

S Jarad McCray 6-1 190 Cane Ridge Eddie Woods

S Brian Thompson 6-1 175 East Nashville Brian Waite

CB Blake Kleinke 6-1 175 Columbia Academy Charlie Lansdell

CB Trey Dickerson 6-2 180 Hillsboro Maurice Fitzgerald

CB Dre McAllister 5-9 160 South Gibson Scott Stidham

CB Jaylin Williams 6-0 175 Germantown Chris Smith Indiana

OLB Cam Jones 6-3 215 St. Benedict John Cooley Indiana

OLB Kade Pearson 6-0 215 Huntingdon Eric Swenson

OLB Tristan Taylor 6-0 190 Haywood Steve Hookfin

ILB Tracy Williams 6-0 215 Cordova Anthony Jones

ILB Marquis Traylor 6-2 210 Whitehaven Rodney Saulsberry

DE Jordan Branch 6-1 280 Crockett Co. Kevin Ward

DE Khance Hill 6-6 230 Peabody Shane Jacobs

DE Tavi McLean 6-2 265 Marshall Co. Thomas Osteen

DE Marcus Webb 6-3 230 Munford Nick Markle

DT Murphy, Davonte 6-6 310 Giles Co. David O’Connor

DT Chaldon Page 6-4 300 Pearl Cohn Tony Brunetti

DT David Hylick 5-11 295 Mt. Juliet Christian Dan Davis

DT Airin Spell 6-3 295 Brentwood Academy Cody White

K Noah Holsinger 5-11 192 Trinity Christian Blake Butler

DT Cade Hoppe 6-2 295 Mt. Juliet Trey Perry

K/P Gabe Boring 5-10 165 Bledsoe Co. Dennis Therrell

HEAD COACH: Brandon Gray (Adamsville).

ASSISTANT COACHES: OC – Matt McConnell (Waverly); DC – Scott Stidham (South Gibson); Steve Hookfin (Hay¬wood); Anthony Jones Jr. (Cordova); Charlie Lansdell (Columbia Academy); Brian Waite (East Nashville); Dustin Wilson (Springfield).

General admission tickets are $10 each for ages 3 and up, and are free with a military ID. Ticket sales are cash only. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. central time, and game will be broadcast live on ESPN-3.

Pregame festivities will include skydivers carrying the United States, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Toyota flags.

Members of two Fort Campbell units will serve as honorary coaches and help call plays during the first quarter.

In advance of the game, athletes will arrive in Clarksville on Tuesday, December 5 for daily practices. These are free and open to both the public and media.