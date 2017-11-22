Owens given Community Service Award

On Nov. 9, the Leadership Germantown Alumni Association awarded the Jo Reed Community Service Award at the annual Germantown Boards and Commissions Appreciation Dinner.

This award is presented each year to an individual who cares for the community and shows volunteerism. The award is affectionately named after Jo Reed, who was active in the Germantown community. Reed was an active member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Germantown, senior citizen groups, the Germantown Performing Arts Center, Shelby County Republican Women, a charter member and past president of the English Meadows Homeowners’ Association and member of the Germantown Environmental Commission.

In addition, Reed spent countless hours assisting at City Hall with various tasks, from stuffing envelopes to volunteering for Amnesty Days and countless other projects. She was also a regular at city meetings, rarely missing a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. She did whatever was needed to serve her community. Most of which was usually done behind the scenes with little fan fare or notoriety. Jo Reed was tragically killed by a car on Poplar Pike in May 1996 while taking down illegally placed garage sale signs. Jo died as she had lived, caring for her community.

The 2017 recipient of the Jo Reed Community Service Award, truly embodies the spirit of Reed. She is a tireless volunteer and often referred to as the “Energizer Bunny of Germantown” because she keeps going and going and going. She has worked most of her adult life for the betterment of Germantown. She has a genuine concern for city issues and represents Germantown in a positive and professional manner through all her work. She is very much a team player as well as a team cheerleader.

She has served on various commissions in the city over the years, such as the Public Safety Education Commission, the Senior Citizens Advisory Commission and the Neighborhood Preservation Commission. She has been a long time volunteer with the Safety City program and the Germantown Charity Horse Show. She is a Citizens Police Academy graduate and a CERT course graduate. She is a proud member of the Germantown Presbyterian Church and active volunteer within her fellowship. She formerly served as a PTA member and volunteer. She is a longtime resident, member and volunteer for the Poplar Estates Homeowners Association. She is a 2004 Leadership Germantown graduate, serves on the Leadership Germantown Board, an active member of the Leadership Germantown Alumni Association and winner of the prestigious Jim Roberts Award.

A quote from her nomination letter states, “More than anyone else I know, she serves her family, her church and her community with selflessness and enthusiasm. She is friendly, warm hearted, gracious and kind. She is always dependable and can be counted on to do whatever she commits to accomplishing.”

Germantown is a known for being a community of kindness and the 2017 Jo Reed Award recipient, Margaret Owens, lives by that philosophy every day. Owens is now serving as the Grand Marshall for this year’s Holiday Parade.