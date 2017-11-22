Germantown students walk the state

Posted on November 22, 2017.
Katie Faught’s classroom was a lively affair as Mayor Mike Palazzolo awarded the Riverdale class with a trophy for walking almost 1,900 miles this fall.
“I did the math,” he quipped with the class, “and your class walked from here to the other side of Tennessee and back three times.”
Her class, in partnership with Germantown Municipal Schools’ Health and Healthy Germantown, participated in the annual Walk Across Tennessee program.
Walk Across Tennessee is a team-based walking program in which teeams are encouraged to cumulatively walk the equivalent of the length of Tennessee (about 500 miles) or more, over an eight-week period.
Team members do not have to walk together. Some may prefer to walk outside, while others walk on a treadmill.
“Or, in the case of an elementary school classroom they can engage in other healthy activities like kickball or GoNoodle,” according to Head of Coordinated School Health Brian Fisher.
The classroom that walked the most miles from each school was awarded with a special visit from the mayor and a trophy.
Riverdale Elementary: Katie Faught 1,887
Farmington Elementary: Ashley Banks 1,852
Dogwood Elementary: Cassidy Van Voorst 1,546
During their mayoral visit, Van Voorst’s students used the moment to practice their handshake and eye contact with Palazzolo.
All participants received a bracelet, compliments of Healthy Germantown. Those who completed 500 miles or more were awarded with additional prizes from Healthy Germantown and a certificate for completing the program.
The classrooms who Walked Across Tennessee this year include:
Ashley Rotenberry
Carla Schurtz
Caryn Daugherty
Chelsea Determan
Jennifer Word
Kelly Hogan
Kelsey Dixon
Laura Wade
Melanie Moss
Paige Browning
Phebe Arehart
Rebecca Carey
Sandra Penn
Kristen Cerda
Renee Buchholz
