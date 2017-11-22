Germantown students walk the state

Katie Faught’s classroom was a lively affair as Mayor Mike Palazzolo awarded the Riverdale class with a trophy for walking almost 1,900 miles this fall.

“I did the math,” he quipped with the class, “and your class walked from here to the other side of Tennessee and back three times.”

Her class, in partnership with Germantown Municipal Schools’ Health and Healthy Germantown, participated in the annual Walk Across Tennessee program.



Walk Across Tennessee is a team-based walking program in which teeams are encouraged to cumulatively walk the equivalent of the length of Tennessee (about 500 miles) or more, over an eight-week period.

Team members do not have to walk together. Some may prefer to walk outside, while others walk on a treadmill.

“Or, in the case of an elementary school classroom they can engage in other healthy activities like kickball or GoNoodle,” according to Head of Coordinated School Health Brian Fisher.

The classroom that walked the most miles from each school was awarded with a special visit from the mayor and a trophy.

Riverdale Elementary: Katie Faught 1,887

Farmington Elementary: Ashley Banks 1,852

Dogwood Elementary: Cassidy Van Voorst 1,546

During their mayoral visit, Van Voorst’s students used the moment to practice their handshake and eye contact with Palazzolo.

All participants received a bracelet, compliments of Healthy Germantown. Those who completed 500 miles or more were awarded with additional prizes from Healthy Germantown and a certificate for completing the program.

The classrooms who Walked Across Tennessee this year include:

Ashley Rotenberry

Carla Schurtz

Caryn Daugherty

Chelsea Determan

Jennifer Word

Kelly Hogan

Kelsey Dixon

Laura Wade

Melanie Moss

Paige Browning

Phebe Arehart

Rebecca Carey

Sandra Penn

Kristen Cerda

Renee Buchholz