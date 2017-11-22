Germantown Holiday Schedule

The holiday season is upon us and with countless events going on in Germantown, there is something to spark even the Grinch’s holiday spirit. So, don’t get your tinsel in a tangle and miss out on any of the holly jolly events throughout the months of November and December.

Germantown Train Depot Museum

A little elf told us that Santa Claus will be available for pictures at the Germantown Train Depot Museum on Dec. 7 and 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Train Depot Museum is located at 2260 West Street.

Germantown Performing Arts Center

PB and Jammies

When: Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Jump into your most comfy jammies and join us for GPAC’s annual holiday inspired kids event, PB and Jammies. This toe tapping concert is sure to be festive and bright with vintage tunes from the Side Street Steppers. Join us early for winter themed crafts in our lobby and stay after the show for a sweet bedtime treat! Tickets are available for purchase here.

Germantown Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert

When: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy the Germantown Symphony perform as it joins with a combined chorus consisting of the Germantown Community Chorus and the Germantown High School Chorus to present a concert that will make you long for the holiday season year round. The performance will end with a much-beloved sing-along of holiday favorites.

Madonna Learning Center

When: Dec. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.

Join the Madonna Learning Center in their annual holiday performance. This year’s performance is titled “A Christmas Gift: A Change of Heart.”

Children’s Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

When: Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Children’s Ballet Theater presents The Nutcracker, a charming rendition of the classic holiday tale about young Clara and her adventures with her beloved Nutcracker doll. Featuring both children and Tennessee Ballet Theater professionals in a ninety minute production, this performance is a delightful way to celebrate the holiday season with the whole family. Beautiful hand made costumes and sumptuous Baroque scenery transport the audience to Clara’s world and into her dreams in this performance directed by Mary Van Dyke. Made possible by The Racquet Club of Memphis, the home and sponsor of Children’s Ballet Theater and Tennessee Ballet Theater. There will be a meet and greet with Clara and Sugar Plum following the show! Tickets are available for purchase here.

City of Germantown

Holiday Lighting Contest

When: Nov. 23 through Dec. 12

It’s time to deck the halls! All Germantown residents and businesses are invited to enter the Germantown Beautification Commission Holiday Lighting Contest by submitting a photo of your home or business lighting display (submit an evening picture to showcase the lighting). If you want to submit an entry for a friend or neighbor, just make sure the address is included on the entry submittal. Be sure to include the category in which you are entering.

Categories for entry submittals include:

-Children’s Christmas

-Best in Show

-Traditional Doorway

-Traditional

-Nut Cracker

-Religious

-Business

-Zero-Lot Line

-Subdivision Entrance

-Lights Galore

In addition, members of the Beautification Commission will be traveling around Germantown from Nov. 23 through Dec. 12 in search of homes for the contest. The winner of the contest will be voted upon by the Beautification Commission on Dec. 12. The winner will receive a holiday-themed traveling trophy, a yard sign, a gift certificate to a great local business and the ultimate bragging rights! After all entries are submitted, a map will be posted to social media and the City’s website so you and your family can take a drive and admire all the beautiful light displays.

For more information or to enter, contact Teresa Martin at TMartin@Germantown-TN.gov.

Holiday Tree Lighting

When: Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.

Watching the first flicker of the white lights on the Holiday Tree is a long standing tradition in Germantown. Families gather in Municipal Square to sing holiday songs, toast marshmallows and enjoy the beginning of the holiday season as a community. Afterward, comes the much anticipated lighting of the tree. Following the festivities, merrymakers can enjoy refreshments and even visit with Santa inside City Hall. No rain date. Outdoor festivities begin at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting starts at 5:30 p.m.

G’town Holiday Parade

When: Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Lining the city streets, residents watch as decorated floats, school groups, clubs and booming marching bands slowly make their way along the parade route. Be sure to stay until the end to get a glimpse of Santa aboard a Germantown Fire truck. In support of the U.S. Marine Reserve’s Toys for Tots organization, uniformed Marines will travel along the parade route to collect new unwrapped toys for children. The parade begins at the corner of Kimbrough Road and Farmington Boulevard, proceeds west on Farmington Boulevard to Exeter Road, turns north on Exeter Road and ends at the Germantown Athletic Club. The rain date is December 10. For more information or if your group would like to participate, contact Michelle Forbert at 751-7638 or MForbert@Germantown-TN.gov.

G’town Community Library

Christmas Movie Matinee

When: Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.

All ages are invited to join the library for a showing of The Muppet Christmas Carol, rated G. Snacks will also be provided. Pre-registration is required and begins November 18. For more information or to register, call 757-7323

Saddle Creek

Photos with Santa

When: Nov. 18 through Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa Cares

When: Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Santa Cares allows children with sensory sensitivities to visit with Santa Claus.

Pet Photos with Santa

When: Nov. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bring your furkids to Saddle Creek for Photos with Santa! Pets must be current on vaccines, friendly and leashed or in a carrier.

Germantown Municipal School District

2017 Winter Choir Concert

When: Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Houston High School

Join the choirs from Houston High School, Houston Middle School and Riverdale Middle School for their annual winter concert.

HMS Band Holiday Concert

When: Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Houston High School

Concert concludes at approximately 7:45 p.m. Dessert reception to follow for all students and guests.