Fisher named reserve firefighter of year

Germantown’s Stephen Fisher has received the 2017 Reserve Fire Fighter of the Year Award.

Fisher graduated earlier this year from the Germantown Rookie School, which consists of 350 hours of training, where he served as the Class Commander.

Previously, he was a volunteer fire fighter in Canada and Illinois. He and his wife, Michelle, recently moved to Germantown with their two children. He has already received his Tennessee Fire Fighter I and II Certification.

Fisher currently works for International Paper but wants to continue to serve his community as a volunteer. While Fisher received the recognition, it’s also apparent the level of support our volunteers receive from their family.

In his case, Fisher had a newborn child that his wife took care of while he is training and serving his community.