Germantown wins a whopping 25 Region 8-6A awards

The Germantown Red Devils racked up 25 awards this week in Region 8-6A. The winners were selected by league coaches. Senior Jaylin Williams had six awards on his own. PHOTOS BY KEVIN LEWTER

Offensive Player of the Year

Jaylin Williams (ABOVE)

Coach of the Year

Chris Smith (ABOVE)

First team offense

Quarterback Ethan Payne (ABOVE)

Wide Receiver Jaylin Williams

Offensive Lineman Max Martini

Offensive Lineman Isaiah Hayden

First team defense

Defensive End Trey Boyd

Linebacker Ted Lyons (ABOVE)

Defensive Back Jaylin Williams

First team special teams

Punter Marshall Ware

Kick Returner Jaylin Williams

Second team offense

Running Back Rezimond Robinson (ABOVE)

Wide Receiver Cameron Baker (ABOVE)

Tight End Ted Lyons

Offensive Lineman Tyler Boyd

Athlete Jaylin Williams

Second team defense

Defensive End Devin Wright

Defensive Tackle Rashaad Clayton

Defensive Tackle Duke Hill

Linebacker Micah Mack

Defensive Back Jalon Greer (ABOVE)

Second team special teams

Kicker Marshall Ware

Punt Returner Jaylin Williams

Honorable mention offense

None

Honorable mention defense

Defensive Back Tyrec Collins

Honorable mention special teams

Kick Returner B.J. Gardner (ABOVE)