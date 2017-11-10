Categorized | News

Germantown wins a whopping 25 Region 8-6A awards

Posted on November 10, 2017.

Germantown Red Devils rolling out for the first game of the season against Jackson North Side

The Germantown Red Devils racked up 25 awards this week in Region 8-6A. The winners were selected by league coaches. Senior Jaylin Williams had six awards on his own. PHOTOS BY KEVIN LEWTER 

Offensive Player of the Year

Germantowns #23 Jaylin Williams gets wrapped up by Jackson North Sides #6 Michael Brooks

Jaylin Williams (ABOVE)

Coach of the Year

Gtown Football Head Coach Chris Smith

Chris Smith (ABOVE)

First team offense

Germantown QB Ethan Payne looking at all of his options

Quarterback Ethan Payne (ABOVE)

Wide Receiver Jaylin Williams

Offensive Lineman Max Martini

Offensive Lineman Isaiah Hayden

First team defense

Defensive End Trey Boyd

Germantowns #34 Ted Lyons goes like Superman into the endzone

Linebacker Ted Lyons (ABOVE)

Defensive Back Jaylin Williams

First team special teams

Punter Marshall Ware

Kick Returner Jaylin Williams

Second team offense

Germantown RB Rezimond Robinson high steps into the endzone for the score

Running Back Rezimond Robinson (ABOVE)

Germantowns #3 Cameron Baker is brought down short of the goal line by JNS #22 Tyler Brown

Wide Receiver Cameron Baker (ABOVE)

Tight End Ted Lyons

Offensive Lineman Tyler Boyd

Athlete Jaylin Williams

Second team defense

Defensive End Devin Wright

Defensive Tackle Rashaad Clayton

Defensive Tackle Duke Hill

Linebacker Micah Mack

Germantown DB Jalon Greer wraps up Mustang RB Lincoln Pare

Defensive Back Jalon Greer (ABOVE)

Second team special teams

Kicker Marshall Ware

Punt Returner Jaylin Williams

Honorable mention offense

None

Honorable mention defense

Defensive Back Tyrec Collins

Honorable mention special teams

Germantowns #5 BJ Gardner looking for an opening in the line

Kick Returner B.J. Gardner (ABOVE)