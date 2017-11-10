Germantown wins a whopping 25 Region 8-6A awards

Posted on November 10, 2017.
The Germantown Red Devils racked up 25 awards this week in Region 8-6A. The winners were selected by league coaches. Senior Jaylin Williams had six awards on his own. PHOTOS BY KEVIN LEWTER
Offensive Player of the Year
Jaylin Williams (ABOVE)
Coach of the Year
Chris Smith (ABOVE)
First team offense
Quarterback Ethan Payne (ABOVE)
Wide Receiver Jaylin Williams
Offensive Lineman Max Martini
Offensive Lineman Isaiah Hayden
First team defense
Defensive End Trey Boyd
Linebacker Ted Lyons (ABOVE)
Defensive Back Jaylin Williams
First team special teams
Punter Marshall Ware
Kick Returner Jaylin Williams
Second team offense
Running Back Rezimond Robinson (ABOVE)
Wide Receiver Cameron Baker (ABOVE)
Tight End Ted Lyons
Offensive Lineman Tyler Boyd
Athlete Jaylin Williams
Second team defense
Defensive End Devin Wright
Defensive Tackle Rashaad Clayton
Defensive Tackle Duke Hill
Linebacker Micah Mack
Defensive Back Jalon Greer (ABOVE)
Second team special teams
Kicker Marshall Ware
Punt Returner Jaylin Williams
Honorable mention offense
None
Honorable mention defense
Defensive Back Tyrec Collins
Honorable mention special teams
Kick Returner B.J. Gardner (ABOVE)
