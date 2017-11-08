Devils meet, beat Mustangs in first round of playoffs

More than two months after meeting in the regular season, the Houston Mustangs and Germantown Red Devils faced each other again on Friday night in a crosstown rematch in the first round of the playoffs.

While both teams seemed poised for victory early, the unbeaten Red Devils used a 21-0 run in the second quarter to ultimately put the game out of reach. Germantown beat Houston 35-24 back in August.

Germantown quarterback Ethan Payne found receiver Deray Lawrence early for a 72-yard touchdown pass. Houston answered five minutes later on a 70-yard pass from quarterback Seth McKay to Grayson Hitt.

However, the Mustangs wouldn’t score again until Emmanuel Chi hit a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter.

By that time, Germantown had amassed a 28-7 lead thanks to second quarter touchdowns from running back Rezimond Robinson and a 39-yard pass from Payne to senior Jaylin Williams.

The Devils did most of their early offensive damage with the passing game, as Payne finished with 240 yards on just 10 completions. His favorite target was Ted Lyons, who caught four passes for 99 yards.

Houston was paced by junior running back Chris Colebank who had 120 yards on 26 carries.

Robinson would go on to score two touchdowns for Germantown, which is slated to host White Station this Friday in round two of the playoffs. The Spartans are coming off of a 29-28 first round upset over Arlington.

The Red Devils (11-0) were led on defense by Lyons, Duke Hill and Devin Wright, who had eight, six and five tackles, respectively.

Houston linebacker Jackson Little led his team with 10 tackles, with Jacob Christofferson chipping in seven tackles and a quarterback sack.

The loss brings Houston’s season to an end. The Mustangs finished with a 6-5 record, which featured a three-game winning streak mid-season against Bolton, Bartlett and Melrose.

The Red Devils have outscored their last three opponents 113 to 37 and are matching up against a 4-7 White Station team that they beat 45-35 in early October. To their credit, the Spartans have faced several top ranked teams this season, including Briarcrest, Christian Brothers, Germantown and Montgomery Bell Academy.