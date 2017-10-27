On Oct. 13, St. George’s Independent School celebrated the accomplishments of the young women named to its homecoming court and especially the accomplishments of Homecoming Queen Kate Seabrook, who was escorted by her father, Hunter Seabrook.

The court included:

• 9th grade Ella Sykes, escorted by her father, Brandt Sykes

• 9th grade Maddie Bishop, escorted by her father, Jim Bishop

• 10th grade Erin O’Connell, escorted by her father, Carlos O’Connell

• 10th grade Boo McWaters, escorted by her father, Lee McWaters

• 11th grade Nacaria Guy, escorted by her father, Randy Guy

• 11th grade Maggie Murphy, escorted by her father, Scott Murphy

• 12th grade Anna Camille Stoddard, escorted by her father, Heard Stoddard

• 12th grade Sarah Grace Waddell, escorted by her father, Mike Waddell

• 12th grade Kirby Betchick, escorted by her father, Tom Betchick