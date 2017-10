The Germantown Women’s Club recently welcomed new members and sponsors. Pictured are Elmire Phillips, membership chair; new member Joanna Young, Stephanie Brockway, GWC; new member Alys Drake, Elaine Cates, GWC president; new member Kay Shelton, Brenda Jeter, GWC; new member Ramona Seabold and Macie Houston, GWC.