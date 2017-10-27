Former scout treasurer avoids jail time by paying troop back

David Cline, the former treasurer for a Germantown based Boy Scouts troop, will dodge jail time after a judge determined last week that the 63-year-old Cordova man had returned $95,000 to the troop.

Cline was sentenced on Friday by Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Glenn Wright to 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty earlier this month to a felony charge of stealing more than $60,000 from the Boy Scouts Troop.

Cline had sole access to the troop’s First Tennessee Bank account going back to 2011. He had authority over checks and a bank card associated with the account. It was later determined that Cline wrote checks to himself, made cash withdrawals and made credit card purchases.

Leaders of Troop 368, which meets at Farmington Presbyterian Church, became suspicious when a check bounced in June 2015. The check was for a troop trip and Cline was confronted about the fund shortage.

After giving troop leaders conflicting accounts, Cline said the issue was an accounting error made by the Boy Scouts and stemmed from unpaid dues.

A fraud examiner was hired and it was determined that Cline made 314 withdrawals totaling $95,309 from the account for “personal reasons.”

Cline said he had to pay for personal expenses after declaring bankruptcy.

In a statement released earlier this month, the Boy Scouts of America stated that the organization is “saddened that an individual would take advantage of our Scouting family in this way.”

“These actions do not represent our employees, volunteers and parents who work tirelessly to accomplish our mission to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes,” it continued. “Upon learning of these allegations several months ago, the council launched a review of the situation and ultimately decided to remove this individual from his position and preclude him from future participation in our programs. The council has guidelines and training that addresses this type of issue and we will work with troop leadership on safeguards that will help prevent this type of incident from occurring in the future.”