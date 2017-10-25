Father-Son Show and Shine Car Show

Farmington Elementary School hosted the third annual Father-Son “Show & Shine” Car Show earlier this month.

This year, almost 50 cars, a dump truck, Germantown’s fire truck, ambulance, police SUV and the SWAT Bearcat came out to support the event.

For the third year, Kirk Welch, Farmington Alumni and classic car enthusiast, helped Toni Nygren and Janna Hacker promote this free PTO event.

Boys and their dad’s admired a variety of cars and voted on their favorites, while enjoying ice cream from PAWS Ice Cream Truck and snacking on nachos. Votes were cast and trophies were awarded at the end of the show. Rockin’ Robin DJs provided entertainment and passed out prizes throughout the event.

Prizes were donated by AutoZone, Christian Brothers Automotive Germantown, NAPA Auto Parts, Firestone Germantown on Poplar, RockAuto.com, One & Only BBQ, Huey’s, Germantown Car Wash, Pyro’s Pizza, Malco Theatres, RDJ Specialties, Firehouse Subs, and Germantown Hardware. There were also several in-kind sponsors: Costco, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Kroger Farmington, Kirk and Wendy Welch, Jegs and Summit Racing.

This event was especially enjoyable because it brought students, families and neighbors together, creating a strong sense of school community, spirit and pride.

2017 Farmington Father-Son “Show & Shine” Car Show Winners:

Falcons Favorite: 1963 Chevy Impala- Graham McOlgan

Fathers Choice: 1951 Buick “The Ghost”- Mario Samala

Principal’s Choice: 1972 Ford Gran Torino- Michael Lange

Participants Choice: 1961 Ford Econoline- Gerome Glidewell

First Responders Choice: 2006 Maserati- Peter Heist

Best Corvette: 1963 Corvette- Brian Plemel

Best Truck: 1956 Ford F160- John Lange

Best Modern Mustang: 2005 Mustang- Huzefa Mamoola

Best Vintage Mustang: 1967 Mustang- Patrick Albonetti

Best Muscle Car: 1967 Pontiac Firebird- Derrick Gibson

Best of the Rest: 1959 Oldsmobile Super 88- Douglas Story