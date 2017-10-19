State recognizes Germantown superintendent for growing athletic program

In only its fourth year of operation, the Germantown Municipal School District is already being heralded for its flourishing athletic department.

Last week, the district’s growing success in sports was validated by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.

TSSAA announced that Germantown Superintendent Jason Manuel was selected as the A.F. Bridges School System Administrator of the Year for the entire West Tennessee District.

The award is intended to reward schools, coaches and programs to “display good sportsmanship throughout the season.” They recognize a school system administrator, principal, athletic director, officials and coaches each year.

The School System Administrator of the Year is given to an individual who “displays the high ideals of integrity and ethics and for the examples of citizenship and sportsmanship.”

Tennessee includes nine separate districts and GMSD’s district includes more than 70 public, private and charter schools that compete at the state level.

Athletic Director Chad Becker echoed the recognition given by the TSSAA, noting that Manuel is “incredibly supportive of the programs and players at Houston High School.”

“All great leadership originates with empathy and Superintendent Manuel has shown time and time again how much respect and care he has for our program,” Becker said. “He has a profound esteem for the discipline and sacrifice these athletes and coaches demonstrate in representing our school district.”

Becker also recognized Manuel’s commitment to an increased emphasis on community in the athletic programming.

“He has always recognized that all great leadership is built on trust and his emphasis on not only athletic excellence but also maintaining an ethical standard is a large reason that we continue to excel,” noted Becker.

Since records of competition began in Tennessee, only two public schools have earned more State Championships than Houston High School. The school’s soccer team, cross country and cheerleading squads are also currently regarded as being among the best in the nation.

TSSAA administers the junior and senior high school athletic program for an estimated 110,000 participants, 426 schools, an estimated 6,000 coaches, 5,000 officials, and almost 5,500 teams.