Briarcrest answers late to beat MUS

Defense was the name of the game for both teams Friday night as Briarcrest hung around to beat MUS 28-21 at home.

With both teams suffering untimely turnovers and offensive woes in the backfield, the Saints prevailed and improved to 7-1 on the season as the Owls fell to a record of 4-4.

Junior quarterback Jackson Walker completed nearly 50 percent of his passes for 169 yards and a touchdowns but had three interceptions for the Saints, who relied heavily on running back Tyler Badie.

The senior rushed for more than 200 yards on 34 carries while adding two touchdowns.

Senior receiver Bradley Ellis, Walker’s favorite target of the night, had five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.

While neither team was able to score in the first quarter, both teams scored in the second.

Down 7-3 at the beginning of the second half, MUS took advantage of turnovers and put 21 points on the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Briarcrest was unable to get its running game going with any back other than Badie, as it lost a total of nearly seven yards with three other ball carriers on the night.

The Saints stormed back with a 21-point quarter of their own late in the game and got their seventh win of the season. They will host Jackson North Side this Friday at 7 p.m.