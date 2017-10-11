School district’s ACT scores rank among best in state

Germantown and Collierville school districts were two of only three districts in the state to have three-quarters of their students score at or above a 21 on the ACT.

Germantown Municipal School District had the highest ACT composite in the state for the second year in a row, posting a 25.5 average, up from their 2016 average of 24.9.

“By providing information, time and resources focused on the ACT and test taking strategies, our students demonstrated unprecedented growth from last year’s scores and achieved the highest average ACT composite score, 25.5, in school history,” said Houston High School Principal Kyle Cherry.

Seventy six percent of Collierville students who took the ACT reached this benchmark, making it the third highest in Tennessee.

Education Department Commissioner Candice McQueen announced the results Tuesday, noting that Tennessee public school students have crossed a new threshold, earning an average composite score of 20.1 on the ACT.

Tennessee public high school students improved from the 2016 average of 19.9, with more than 3,500 additional students taking the exam this year. The results also show that about 1,800 more Tennessee public school graduates became eligible for the HOPE scholarship by earning composite scores of 21 or higher.

Additionally, public school students improved in every section of the ACT by increasing their average score in English, reading, math, and science.

“These results are incredibly encouraging. More students are unlocking HOPE scholarship funds and creating options for their future, and we are on our way to meet our goal of a statewide average of 21 by 2020,” McQueen said. “The ACT allows our students to show they are college and career ready, and crossing the threshold to 20.1 shows we are on the right pathway to prepare more students for life after high school. Tennessee is one of 18 states that require all students to take the ACT – so today’s results demonstrate what is possible for all students. We want every student to be able to take their diploma and seamlessly move into their next step.”

White County Public Schools posted the largest gains in the state from 2016 to 2017, raising its average composite by 1.7 points to 20.3.

Knox County Schools once again had the highest average composite out of the four large urban districts in Tennessee, maintaining their average score of a 21.1.

Three districts had more than three-quarters of their students scoring at or above a 21 on the ACT: Germantown Municipal School District (83.1 percent), Williamson County Schools (79.8 percent), and Collierville Schools (76 percent).