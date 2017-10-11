A New Queen

The Houston Mustangs celebrated their 2017 Football Homecoming Friday night with a 44-7 home win over Oakhaven.

Festivities kicked off on Sept. 30 with a Homecoming Dance, followed by events like Memphis Monday, where students were encouraged to don their best Choose 901 gear and participate during lunch in some Memphis-centric games, complete with locally-provided prizes.

Next was Tacky Tuesday, where neon and mismatched outfits were applauded. Wednesday was Jersey Day and Thursday was Class Distinction Day, where students dressed for the holiday corresponding within the season they decorated their hallways for the afternoon.

Freshmen had St. Patrick’s Day to match their “sunshiny” spring hallway.

Sophomores had Halloween to correspond with their spooky autumnal hallway. Juniors had Christmas/Hannukah to match their festive wintry hallway and seniors sported red, white and blue for their Fourth of July inspired summer hallway.

Festivities culminated in the crowning of a new Football Homecoming Queen during halftime of football game Friday night.

PICTURED: Last year’s Houston High School Homecoming Queen Allie Allen frames the crown perfectly on the head of newly crowned Queen Rosie Egan.