National Merit Students

Eight Houston High students are among the 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation that are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

National Merit Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the PSAT/NMSQT last fall.

They have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success. From left are Jane Yan, William Qin, Hameedha Khan, Sean Hopkins, Kayla Parker, Tyler Scaramastro, Marie Ensell and Bryson Hayes.