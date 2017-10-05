Madonna Learning Center student now employed at local eatery

Marble Slab Creamery/Great American Cookie just got even greater. One of Madonna Learning Center’s trainees was hired on as a paid employee at the Germantown location.

From cleaning workspaces, pressing out cookie dough, to icing the cookies, Rachel did it all and with a great attitude and work ethic.

In 2008, Madonna Learning Center established the Adult Program, which enables young adults to further develop independent living and work skills. Madonna partners with many different local business to provide opportunities for job coaching and possible employment.

Carl Greenway allowed this opportunity for Madonna Learning Center and the trainees.

When asked how her first day went, Rachel said, “It is awesome.”

Go visit Rachel at Marble Slab Creamery/ Great American Cookie 7706 Poplar Ave. on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Madonna Learning Center provides a nurturing, faith-based educational and social environment that empowers children and young adults with special needs to reach their full potential while offering support to their families.

The goal is simple – to develop our students so they may be able to live independently and be contributors to their community.

The school program offers developmentally appropriate classes with an emphasis on individualized, academic, physical and social education.

The adult curriculum is designed to help students acquire the skills necessary to achieve independent living, employment and personal achievements by offering Life-Centered Education and Work-Based Learning.