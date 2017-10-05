Houston color guard member to participate in Macy’s Day Parade

While the varsity football team is often the focal point under the Friday night lights, another equally dedicated and talented group of Houston High students is frequently top among its contemporaries.

The Houston Band and Color Guard works tirelessly throughout the year to perfect complex pieces of music and precise movements, and this work ethic has granted them an abundance of local, regional and nation titles.

The school recently announced that a senior member of the color guard, Brooke Blair, has been selected to represent Tennessee and march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as a member of the prestigious Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

“She was watching the parade last year, and said I’m going do that,” said Kelly Blair, Brooke’s mother.

And do it she did. Brooke auditioned in January, competing for one of the two state slots. She applied the practice of four years apart of color guard and two national competitions to the creation of a video showcasing her expertise in a variety of flag spinning moves, dance and gymnastics. She received news of her selection in May and was ecstatic to be selected.

“Houston has been an excellent school to give her plenty of opportunities,” said Blair, who moved to Germantown her daughter’s sophomore year.

Brooke is, however, in need of help from our GMSD community to fulfill this dream. Participants are required to spend the week preceding the parade in New York City for rehearsals. In an attempt to help off-set the cost, Brooke has set up a Go Fund Me page, in hopes that the community may graciously support her in this special endeavor.

“Every little bit helps,” said Blair on the generous $125 her daughter has raised so far.

The goal is set at $1,200, which will cover her hotel and food costs for the trip. The parade organization encourages students to set up GoFundMe pages to raise the cost of their visit.

Those who wish to help Brooke reach her long-time goal can donate at www.gofundme.com/beblairMGAMB2017.